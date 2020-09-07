Sports News

Hearts of Oak has sent a counter-offer to Qatari side Al-Sailiya for Kofi Kordzi's transfer - Opare Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Accra Hearts of Oak Communication Director, Kwame Opare Addo has debunked reports in the media that the club has turned down an offer of $200,000 from Qatari top-flight side Al-Sailiya for the striker Kofi Kordzi.

According to sources, the Phobians have already rejected three offers from the Doha-based outfit.



Kwame Opare Addo in an interview confirmed that Qatari club has confirmed interest in the player but added that negotiations are ongoing between the two parties over his release.



He explained that Accra Hearts of Oak is willing to release the player if a good deal is struck between both sides.

Opare Addo also quashed reports in the media that the team has rejected offers made by the club to sign the bulky striker.



"We have not rejected the offer as been reported in the media. We have only sent a counteroffer to the team and waiting for their response", he said in an interview on Asempa FM.

