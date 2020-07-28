Sports News

Hearts of Oak have invested in a quality striker - Nkoranza Warriors president

Isaac Mensah has signed a three-year deal with the Phobians

Nkoranza Warriors president, Leslie Kuku Bartels has disclosed that Hearts of Oak have invested in a quality striker after signing Isaac Mensah.

The 17-year-old penned a three-year deal with the Phobians after the Division One side reached an agreement with Hearts to enable the lad to join them during the 2020/21 season.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Bartels said Mensah joined his club from Royal Sporting Club, a Division Two side in Konongo, in December 2019 as the club fought for a premiership slot.



"We needed a striker to fill the gap left behind after Kwame Opoku was transferred to Kotoko. Isaac Mensah has been promising since joining us and he made an impact in the club, scoring eight goals out of 11 games before the season was suspended.



“I have the eyes to scout for quality strikers as a football person and bringing the chap to the club has been fruitful," he noted.

"My interest in the player grew after we had a vacant position in the striking department of Nkoranza Warriors and I had to contact Royal Sporting Club for his services. And he has proved to be good with much hope since joining us," he further revealed.



He scored eight goals in the suspended Division One League and holds the record of scoring four goals in a game against Yendi Gbewaa.



Hearts of Oak have already signed Nigerien midfielder Abdourahamae Mamane Lawali, Abednego Tetteh, and striker Danjuma Ademola Kuti from Nigeria ahead of next season.

