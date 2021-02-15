Hearts of Oak head coach Kosta Papic leaves club

Coach Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Kostadin Papic left his position with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Papic has been in charge of the Phobians for barely three months.



The Serbian has tendered in his resignation letter the club's board following a crunch meeting on Monday.



The 60-year-old was appointed in November 2020 for a second stint with the club having coached the club in 2009.



He replaced Edward Nii Odoom after just two matches into the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Papic guided the Rainbow club in 10 matches in the Ghanaian premiership where he won four, drew three and lost three.



His assistant, Joseph Asare Bediako also resigned from his post last week citing personal reasons.



Hearts of Oak will now look for the new head coach to take over the club for the remainder of the season.