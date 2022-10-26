1
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak in talks to sign Kwame Poku from Algerian side USM Algiers

BE3C6C18 900D 49D1 8CC1 10263CE73428.jpeg?resize=750%2C480&ssl=1 Kwame Poku

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana giants, Hearts of Oak are said to have expressed interest in former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku.

According to Kumasi-based Adehye FM, the Phobians have agreed to trigger the forward’s $120,000 asking price  to secure his services for the campaign.

Despite splashing $300, 000  to sign Kwame Poku from Kotoko, the Algerian club has decided to lower his release clause to attract suitors.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Saudi Arabian side, Najran SoCon on loan from USM Alger.

Opoku joined the North African side on a four and half years contract with USM Alger for 350,000 euros.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are said not to be willing to re-sign their former goal poacher.

Kwame Poku scored seven goals in fifteen games last two seasons before leaving the shores of Ghana.

After joining the Algerian top-flight side only in the second round of the season in 2021, Opoku made an immediate impact and ended his first season in Algeria with 5 goals and 4 assists in 17 matches in all competitions.

However, he ended up leaving the shores of North Africa to sign a loan deal with the Saudi Arabian side.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries