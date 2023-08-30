Hearts of Oak intensify pre-season with fourth victory over lower-tier side Dolphins FC

Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League club, Hearts of Oak walloped lower-tier side Dolphins FC by 4-0 in a pre-season friendly at Pobiman on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

It was the fourth consecutive pre-season victory for the Phobians, having secured an 11-1 win over Miracle Land FC, 4-1 over Lazio, and a 6-1 triumph over Attram de Visser Academy.



Midfielder Suraj Seidu opened the score with a brace in the 12th and 20th minute before Cameroonian forward Albert Dieudonne added another goal to end the first with a 3-0 advantage.



In the second half, Albert Dieudonne fetched another goal to register his brace and Hearts’ fourth in the 50th minute, after loan returnee Issah Kukah scored from the spot to complete the demolition exercise for Coach Martin Koopman's side.



However, having earned applause from fans of Hearts of Oak, much will be expected from gaffer Koopman to replicate the same display in the 2023/24 season.

Hearts of Oak will commence the 2023/24 season of the Ghana Premier League when they make a trip to face Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.



LSN/DAG