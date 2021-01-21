Hearts of Oak intensify training ahead of Berekum Chelsea showdown

Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak are gearing up for the Ghana Premier League Week 10 encounter against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday.

The Phobians have been in scintillating form since Kosta Papic replaced Edward Nii Odoom in the dugout.



The Accra-based giants have collected four wins, drawn one and lost one in the process.



The Serbian tactician will be leading his side into what appears on paper to be one of the stern fixtures of Week 10 as they come up against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Hearts of Oak kept up their preparations for the match at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park on Wednesday, with all their players present.



