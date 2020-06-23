Sports News

Hearts of Oak interested in Liberty right back Michael Ampadu

Premier League side Hearts of Oak have shown interest in signing Liberty Professionals’ defender Michael Ampadu.

Ampadu has been impressive for the Scientific Soccer Lads in the Ghana Premier League following his consistent performance.



According to reports, Officials of Hearts of Oak have contacted Liberty Professional asking for the availability of the right back.



With captain of the side Fatawu Mohammed losing his starting place to Larry Sumaila, the Phobians want to add Ampadu to bring more competition in that position.

He made 14 appearances and scored one goal for Liberty Professionals before the 2019/20 league season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.



His contract with Liberty Professionals will expire after the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

