Hearts of Oak is bigger than all of you - Supporters' chief slams Togbe Afede, Akambi, others

Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede

Chairman of the National Chapters Committee of Accra Hearts of Oak Elvis Herman Hesse says no one is bigger than the club including Board Chairman Togbe Afede.

His comment comes in the wake of the seeming impasse between the supporters and the board after the Phobians poor showing got them eliminated by Malian side Real Bamako in the CAF confederations cup preliminary stages.



Management of the club has come under a barrage of criticism for overseeing yet another disastrous campaign in Africa coupled with the clubs' poor start to the suspended Ghana premier league



Some irate supporters nearly attacked some management members just on the heels of their game against Real Bamako - calling for the exits of Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi



But board chairman Togbe Afede has affirmed his confidence in the duo which has not gone down well with the majority of the supporters.

"The NCC supports Accra Hearts of Oak and not individuals and we must also admit that the club is very big and bigger than all of us," Elvis Herman Hesse told Untoldstories TV GH as monitored by footballghana.com.



"In fact it is even bigger than the board chairman himself. We also know that everybody shall pass and maybe Accra Hearts of Oak alone will remain and so we don't target individuals."



"When it doesn't go well we the supporters speak our minds but not because we don't like somebody, " he added.