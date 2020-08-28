Sports News

Hearts of Oak is closing in on versatile defender Eric Donkor - Reports

Ashantigold SC defender, Eric Donkor

Accra Hearts of Oak is reported to be interested in signing Ashantigold SC defender, Eric Donkor ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Donkor's contract with AshantiGold SC has elapsed and negotiations over a possible renewal has been futile as they have failed to reach an agreement.



Accra Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom has been in touch with the versatile player as he wants to add him to his squad for the upcoming season.



Donkor joined the Obuasi based club in 2018 after parting ways with Asante Kotoko SC following the expiration of his contract.

The 28-year-old has since been a key figure of the AshantiGold team as he netted one of goals when they beat Moroccan side RS Berkane 3-2 in the CAF Confederation Cup last term.



Donkor made 15 appearances for the Gold and Black outfit in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

