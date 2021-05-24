Hearts of Oak is determined to win the Premier League - Ibrahim Salifu

•The Phobians are on top of the league for the first time since 2016

• Asante Kotoko failed to go back on top of the league after their 1-1 draw with WAFA



• Both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have 46 points after matchday 26



Midfielder Ibrahim Salifu is confident that Accra Hearts of Oak will finish the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League as champions.



The Phobians are currently leading the Ghana Premier League with 46 points after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders by a lone goal on matchday 26.



Following Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw against WAFA on Saturday, May 22, 2021, Accra Hearts of Oak now sits on top of the league with a goal difference.

Speaking after their matchday 26 victory, Salifu was optimistic that they will win their first trophy in ten years at the end of the season.



“We are determined to win the league for our supporters and management. This season our target is to win the Ghana Premier League [and] that’s what we are targeting this season."



We have a good squad and we have quality in the Hearts of Oak team. Samuel Boadu is a good Coach who can help us to achieve that dream," he told Kumasi-based Fox FM.



