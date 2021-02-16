Hearts of Oak is not in the right direction – Mohammed Polo

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder and coach, Mohammed Polo has expressed his displeasure about how the club is being run by the current management and board.
The Phobians is currently in serious crisis following the departure of three of their technical team members including head coach Kosta Papic.
Assistant coach Asare Bediako was the first member to resign followed by head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeeper’s trainer Ben Owu on February 15, 2021.
In an interview, Polo said that the direction of the club is not the best and has therefore taken swipe at both management and board of the team.
“The direction of Hearts of Oak isn't the best and it can't be the best in any way."
"It's not done in Europe how the management and the board run the team in Ghana,” he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM.
