Sports News

Hearts of Oak is ready - Frederick Moore on football restart

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Frederick Moore, has said that his side will be ready to compete for laurels when football returns.

Football activities have been suspended in the West African country since March 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



The Ghana Football Association is engaging the government on the possible start of football amid the pandemic and has proposed the month of October.



Frederick Moore said that his club is hoping for the quick return of football.



"Our job is football, so anytime football is coming, that is what we want to see."

“We are ready anytime football comes because our core business is into football, so anything outside football is just an aside.” He said



“Accra Hearts of Oak is ready, I am sure you have of our phrase, never say die, so we are ready.” He concluded.



The GFA has presented an elaborate plan to clubs detailing a road map to bringing football back in the country under strict Coronavirus protocols.



The proposal will see the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League played in a zonal format, the three-zonal Division One League competition will be further divided into sub-zones (two sub-zones per zone) while the National Women’s League will maintain its current format.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.