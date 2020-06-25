Sports News

Hearts of Oak joins Benjamin Afutu to mourn his mother

Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak S.C, paid a visit to their midfielder Benjamin Afutu following the death of his mother.

The delegation led by the Managing Director of the club, Frederick Moore went to show support and also consoled the player and his family to remain strong.



The player who has been in pain since the news broke shared some smiles with the delegation as they tried to lift his spirit.



Afutu has been one of the best players in the club and has been regarded as the best in the league by some of his team-mates.

Head coach of the club Edward Nii Odoom, Team Manager Saban Quaye, and some of the playing body was also there to show their support.



“A Hearts of Oak delegation led by club CEO Frederick Moore has visited our player, Benjamin Afutu on the passing of his mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this, their grievous moment.”





— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 24, 2020

