Sports News

Hearts of Oak management haven't called us to return any jersey - Bonney

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Christopher Bonney

Exited Hearts of Oak defender Christopher Bonney has denied reports that the club has called for the return of the team's kits in his possession.

Five players opted not to extend their contracts with the Ghanaian giants, having seen the execution of their respective deals.



Hours after the Phobians announced the exit of the players, reports across sections of the media suggested that Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur and Abubakar Troare have been asked to return the team's kits in their possession.



But speaking to Western Region's Connect FM, Bonney who joined the Phobians in 2017, refuted the claim, saying he has not received any call from the club for such.



"Hearts of Oak management haven't called us to return any jersey," he said.



The club has already thanked the five players for their services, wishing them well in their next destination, a gesture the former Ebusua Dwarfs defender has responded in an equal manner.



"I'm Grateful To Hearts of Oak For the opportunity given to me," Bonney said.

"As a player, if you spend even a single day at a club, you need to be grateful to them.



"I spent three years at Hearts and they paid me salaries and bonuses in that process, I can only thank and appreciate them," he added.



Bonney joined the Phobians in 2017 and became one of the best for the club in the NC Tournament.



According to the right-back, he opted to hold on to signing of a new contract with the rainbow club, a move he describes as being good in the end



"Hearts wanted to extend my contract after the NC tournament but I told them to hold on," he said.



"When the league started and I lost my place in the starting eleven, my decision turned out to be good in the end."

Bonney was the first team choice for the right-back position for the Phobians and had sterling performance under former coach Kim Grant during the NC tournament.



He, however, lost his position to team captain Fatawu Mohammed at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, when coach Odoom took over the managerial mantle.



Speaking on to Connect FM on Saturday, the spot kick expert revealed he was hankering after move to Tema Based Inter Allies, which didn't materialise due to the suspension of the league over the covid-19 pandemic.



"I would have signed for Inter Allies if the league was in progress but now that it is halted and we don't know when play will resume, clubs are not signing," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.