0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak manager Slavko Matic applies for Black Stars job - Report

Slavko Matic 8765 Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has reportedly applied for the vacant Black Stars job.

According to Asaase Radio, the Serbian has applied for the role, although he is on a two-year contract at Hearts of Oak.

Matic was appointed in October 2022, taking over from Samuel Boadu, who was axed due to a poor run of results in the early part of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

He has guided the Phobians to six wins, four draws, and two losses.

Hearts, as a result, has leapfrogged from the bottom of the table to fourth with 21 points.

Prior to taking over at Hearts, he was the manager of Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia.

Matic led Septemvri to 12 wins, 7 draws, and 10 defeats in 29 matches before his departure.

The UEFA Pro Licence holder has managed 10 different clubs in his coaching career, including Serbian sides Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Paver, and FK Sloboda Uzice. Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha in Qatar, as well as Chinese sides Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.

Slavko Matic also managed Egyptian club Al-Nojoom FC for a short time.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere