Hearts of Oak meets Chief Imam for blessings ahead of the new season

Hearts players and officials with the Chief Imam

Accra Hearts of Oak met the Chief Imam at the Central Mosque on Friday, after returning from its pre-season training tour ahead of the upcoming 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu prayed for the delegation made up of the playing body, technical staff, management members, and board member Alhaji Akanbi.



According to Hearts of Oak coach Odoom, the Phobians will win this year's league, his comments were supported by the club's skipper Fatawu Mohammed.

Skipper Fatawu Mohammed also said that he and his teammates are ready for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



When the Accra-based club travel to Dormaa to play their first Ghana Premier League match against Aduana Stars on Nov 13, the Phobians will aim to end their 10-year league title drought.