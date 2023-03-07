0
Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen nears return to full fitness

1E8586DC 4E0C 4BCF B110 AF65ADC17ED0.jpeg Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen in training

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen is getting closer to return to full fitness to get back on the grass to help the Phobians in the remainder of the season.

The combative midfielder has been injured since the first round of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season and has missed a number of matches.

In a post on his social media on Monday, March 6, the player has provided an update on the progress of his rehabilitation.

He is confident that when he is finally back to full fitness, he will enjoy a lot of success with Hearts of Oak.

”Happy with the progress so far. Legs getting stronger and bones getting organized. Only the strong survives. Tougher the battle, sweeter the victory. What’s coming is much better than what’s gone,” Abdul Aziz Nurudeen said in a post on his Twitter.

Once he is fully fit, he will be a key man for Hearts of Oak in the team’s quest to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

