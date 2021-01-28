Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey in line for Gt. Olympics clash after injury return

Thu, 28 Jan 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey could be selected for Saturday’s League match against Great Olympics.
The midfielder returned from injury after some time out.
Nettey picked up a setback in a League game against Inter Allies and has since been unable to feature for the Club.
In his absence, the Phobians have relied on the likes of Umar Manaf and Lawali Mamane.
Having recovered from his injury, the former Inter Allies man joined Group training as they prepare for the big derby against their City rivals.
Coach Kosta Papic gets further options in midfield for the big game as one of the poster boys of the team make a return a huge boost ahead of the game.
