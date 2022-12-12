Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako to join American side FC Cincinnati

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako could join American side FC Cincinnati ahead of the January transfer window.

Awako will join the club as a part of the relationships forged between FC Cincinnati, TSG Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga, and the Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak.



He will become the second Hearts of Oak player to join the club after Salim Adams should the deal go through.



The 2009 U-20 World Cup winner has been impressive since joining Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics.

He is currently at the camp of the Black Galaxies as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 Championship for African Nations (CHAN).



As captain of the Black Galaxies, he will hope to steer the team to greatness at the tournament to be held in Algeria next month.