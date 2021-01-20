Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar suspended for Berekum Chelsea clash

Manaf Umar received his third yellow card against Eleven Wonders over the weekend

Hearts of Oak will have to make do without the services of midfielder Manaf Umar in their Ghana Premier League encounter versus Berekum Chelsea due to suspension.

The 27-year-old received his third yellow card against Eleven Wonders over the weekend and will have to serve a one-match ban.



Manaf has been one of Hearts of Oak's best players this season, contributing immensely to their current fourth position.

He scored the winning goal against King Faisal and netted his second of the season in the Phobians’ 6-1 thumping against Bechem United.



Hearts are two points behind league leaders Karela United, heading into the clash against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.