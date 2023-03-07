Hearts of Oak mock Kotoko supporters over President's Cup defeat

Accra Hearts of Oak SC are still in the mood of celebrating their President's Cup victory as they taunt Asante Kotoko fans with social media posts on Monday, March 6, 2023.
The Phobians on Sunday, March 5, added another trophy to their cabinet after beating their age-long rivals 1-0 to win the President's Cup to ensure that their 2022/2023 football season end with a trophy.
Accra Hearts of Oak used one stone to kill two birds as the victory also secured their 3 points on matchday 20 to climb up the ladder on the Ghana Premier League table.
The Phobians while celebrating the victory also captured the sad faces of Asante Kotoko supporters to mock them as receipts of their victory.
Ghana's 66th Independence Day Anniversary became sore for many Asante Kotoko fans as Hearts of Oak continued to mock them while celebrating the day the country gained Independence from British Colonial Rule.
The Phobians have now accumulated 31 points after 20 games and are occupying the 4th position on the league table while Kotoko have dropped to 5th.
"Good afternoon Phobians. How is your President / Independence day faring Phobians," Hearts of Oak posted with photos of Asante Kotoko supporters at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Check out the photos below:
???????????? || ????????— Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) March 6, 2023
Good afternoon Phobians
How is your President / Independence day faring Phobians ???? .... #AHOSC#PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/NgonqynoNS
