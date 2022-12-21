Hearts of Oak move to second on GPL table after win over Nsoatreman FC

Hearts are second on the league log

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak are gradually pushing to make a claim for the league title.

The defending MTN FA Cup champions had a slow start to the 2022/23 league campaign.



To take a different turn, the club sacked head coach Samuel Boadu and appointed Serbian tactician Slavko Matic before the start of the 2022 FIFA World



In the game played at the Nana Konamansah Park, both Nsoatreman FC and Hearts of Oak had a good game in the first half.



Although there will be a number of chances created, no team managed to get on the scoresheet.

After recess, Hearts of Oak mounted pressure on Nsoatreman FC in a bid to score.



Fortunately, the team succeeded in the 54th minute when attacker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored with a fine effort.



With the club holding onto the win and amassing three big points, the Phobians have now climbed to second on the Ghana Premier League table.