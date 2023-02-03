1
Hearts of Oak name 19-man squad for RTU clash

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced their squad for their Ghana Premier League matchday 16 tie against Rael Tamale United on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Dennis Korsah and Konadu Yiadom, who went on national assignment with the Black Galaxies, have been included in the squad for the trip to Tamale.

Meanwhile, Gladson Awako, and Suraj Seidu, who were also with the Black Galaxies could not make the list.

Victor Aidoo, who has been recalled from his loan spell at RTU has also been included in the squad.

Hearts of Oak have been struggling to find consistency this season winning six, drawing seven, and losing two of their fifteen games so far this season.

Despite their inconsistency, the Phobians sit fourth on the table with 25 points, while RTU with six wins, three draws, and six defeats are eighth on the table with 21 points.

Below is Hearts of Oak's full squad

Richmond Ayi

Benjamin Nana Yeboah

Samuel Inkoom

Rashid Okine

Zakaria Yakubu

Konadu Yiadom

Glid Otanga

Victor Aido

Caleb Amankwah

Kwadwo Obeng Jr

Yassan Ouatching

Dennis Korsah

Kwabena Anane

Faisal Admas

Eric Esso

Linda Mtange Don

Clinton Appiah

Salifu AIbrahim

Gideon Asante

EE/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
