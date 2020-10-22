Hearts of Oak names Alexander Coleman as Chief Operations Officer

Football administrator, Willem Alexander Coleman

Football administrator, Willem Alexander Coleman has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer of Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

The experienced and learned sports manager is seen as a huge boost for the Phobians following his links with Spanish football.



Willem Alexander Coleman holds an MBA in Sports Management from LaLiga-UCAM University, Spain.



He had his Bachelors’ degree in Economics and Sociology, KNUST.



The fast-rising sports administrator facilitated the Dubai International U-13 tournament that saw Lizzy U-13 represent Ghana.



He spent time working with Centa14, who were franchise holders of the competition in Ghana back in 2018.

Centa14 held the Ghana edition of the competition at the Lizzy Sports Complex, which was won by the host.



A competition watched by former Real Madrid defender Michel Salgado.



Willem Alexander Coleman has eyes for sporting talents as well.





