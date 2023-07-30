0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak names new technical team

Accra Hearts Of Oak Logo 5.png Accra Hearts of Oak logo | File photo

Sun, 30 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak has made changes to the club’s technical team.

In a press release the Club said the reconstitute team will be led by Dutch technical brain Rene Hiddink.

The first batch of technical appointments are:

Rene Hiddink – Technical Director

Jerry Adjei Asare – Goalkeeper Coach

Sebastian Barnes – Head of Scouting

Carlos Klu – Welfare Officer and

Mercy Tagoe – Head Coach, Oaks FC (female team).

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
Related Articles: