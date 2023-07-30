Hearts of Oak names new technical team

Accra Hearts of Oak logo | File photo

The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak has made changes to the club’s technical team.

In a press release the Club said the reconstitute team will be led by Dutch technical brain Rene Hiddink.



The first batch of technical appointments are:



Rene Hiddink – Technical Director



Jerry Adjei Asare – Goalkeeper Coach

Sebastian Barnes – Head of Scouting



Carlos Klu – Welfare Officer and



Mercy Tagoe – Head Coach, Oaks FC (female team).



