Hearts of Oak names new technical team

Sun, 30 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh
The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak has made changes to the club’s technical team.
In a press release the Club said the reconstitute team will be led by Dutch technical brain Rene Hiddink.
The first batch of technical appointments are:
Rene Hiddink – Technical Director
Jerry Adjei Asare – Goalkeeper Coach
Sebastian Barnes – Head of Scouting
Carlos Klu – Welfare Officer and
Mercy Tagoe – Head Coach, Oaks FC (female team).
