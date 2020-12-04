Hearts of Oak needs a proper plan – Mohammed Polo

Players of Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Former Hearts of Oak icon, Mohammed Polo has said that the club needs proper plans to be able to reclaim their lost glories.

The Phobians have failed to make a case for themselves both locally and internationally in recent times and according to Polo, the club can rise to the top again with a proper development plan.



In an interview with Otec FM, he said, "How long can Hearts keep on trying? They should focus because in everything that you do there are challenges but you should be able to see whether it will take the time or not if only you have a vision."

"Football is about developing a team. There should be a plan but unfortunately, the team has failed to plan."



"This is the time we (Accra Hearts of Oak) can invest in football and make a lot of money because we have the talent but it looks as if we are not getting it right," he added.