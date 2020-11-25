Hearts of Oak never paid my SSNIT - Wisdom Abbey

Former Hearts of Oak player, Wisdom Abbey

Wisdom Abbey, a former Accra Hearts of Oak player has disclosed that his Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contribution was never paid during his stint with the club.

Abbey who played for the Phobians in the early 2000’s also revealed that he never signed a professional contract when he joined the Ghana Premier League giants.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s ‘Where Are They’ program with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, he explained that during their era, they were only passionate about playing football and not the financial aspect.



“I didn’t get anything in football, I played for free. When I joined Hearts I never signed any contract or a deal, we were just given some cards. Hearts never paid my SSNIT contribution when I played for them”.

Despite not getting money in football, Abbey said he lives comfortable and able to take care of his family.



He urged the Ghana Football Association to support some former national football stars who have served the country but currently struggling to make ends meet.



“The GFA should do something for the old footballers and legends who have served this country. Their current plight is worrying and the authorities should come to their aid. Those playing now should also take a cue from this”.