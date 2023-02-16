Hearts of Oak never paid us for winning CAF Confederations Cup – Eric Nyarko

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Eric Nyarko has disclosed that he and his teammates never received any reward from the club for winning the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup.

Eric Nyarko was part of Hearts of Oak’s squad that won the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Asante Kotoko 8-7 on penalties following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline in the final.



Nearly 20 years after winning the trophy, Eric Nyarko has claimed that the team was never rewarded for winning the prestigious trophy.



Speaking in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the former Hearts of Oak player stated that players were only paid based on matches paid and not a penny was paid for winning the trophy.



“Sometimes I don’t want to talk about money issues because Hearts of Oak has opened many doors for me but God knows we didn’t get anything,” Eric Nyarko said.



He added, “We thought we had made it in life after winning the Confederations Cup but when it got to time for them to give us the prize money I can Adja Tetteh had the biggest. The money is not even equivalent to ¢2,000 or ¢,500 cedis. I can say some people even got paid ¢150 cedis.”

According to him, his decision to visit the past is to ensure “that our management members would wake up and do the right thing,” Eric Nyarko said.



JNA/KPE