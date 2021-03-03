Hearts of Oak new coach ready to serve wholeheartedly

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu has said he is ready to undertake his new role as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak with complete sincerity and commitment.

He made this promise after he was presented to the media on Monday.



“I will like to use this opportunity to thank the President, the board of Hearts of Oak to let me part of this beautiful family.



“May God bless them because I have been looking for this opportunity for quite long and this is the time for me to be part of the Phobia family,” he said. He added that “I’m so so proud of myself, to be a head coach of Phobia and I will bring out my best, I will bring my heart out to work extra for Hearts of Oak”.

Samuel Boadu takes over from Kosta Papic who resigned few weeks ago.



The 35-year old’s first game for the Phobians is against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 7.