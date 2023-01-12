Hearts of Oak officially part ways with Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Junior Kaaba

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have officially confirmed the departure of Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba.

The Cameroonian international joined the FA Cup champions before the start of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season but failed to live up to expectations resulting in his contract termination.



Junior Kaaba signed a three-year contract with the Phobians but spent only four months with the club.



The Phobians in a Twitter post confirmed the departure of the striker while wishing him well in his future endeavors.

"Junior Kaaba leaves Ghana for Cameroon after glorious Hearts of Oak mutually parted ways with him," the post sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Junior Kaaba despite featuring in 8 games for Accra Hearts of Oak failed to put a ball at the back of the net.



