Hearts of Oak officially part ways with Mohammed Alhassan

Mohammed Alhassan has left Hearts of Oak

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have officially announced parting ways with experienced defender Mohammed Alhassan, days are reports emerged of his departure.

The 30-year-old Black Galaxies player has been with Hearts of Oak since he joined from West African Football Academy (WAFA) in 2018, making over 90 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.



The club released a statement to that effect, confirming their five-year association has come to an end.



“Accra Hearts of Oak has mutually parted ways with Mohammed Alhassan, a player of the club,” the statement on Tuesday said.

It added that “we thank him for his services whilst at the club and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”



Mohammed Alhassan leaves a cabinet full of trophies, he won the Ghana Premier League, back-to-back MTN FA Cup titles, Ghana Super Cup, and President’s Cup.



There are reports linking the defender with a move to arch-rivals of Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, with a legend of the Porcupine Warriors Opoku Nti saying it would be a good move.