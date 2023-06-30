2
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak officially part ways with ‘flop’ Yassan Ouatching

Yassan 2023 2 Yassan Ouatching

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have officially parted ways with Central African Republic international Yassan Ouatching on Friday, June 30.

The 24-year-old forward joined the Phobians on Monday, August 8, 2022, on a two-year deal with high hopes of making an instant impact on the team.

However, Yassan failed to hit the ground running after what can be described as a flop, as he failed to find the back of the net in 11 games for Hearts of Oak.

More players are expected to leave as Hearts of Oak are focused on strengthening their squad for the upcoming season, as they aim to bounce back and achieve better results on the pitch.

Yassan previously had stints with Burmese side Zwekapin United and Mohammedan SC in Bangladesh.

Born in Duala, Cameroon, Yassan has two caps for the Central Africa national team since making his debut on June 1, 2022, in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Luanda.

S tweet below:



LSN/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: