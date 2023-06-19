0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak officially write to Tamale City for the services of Sampson Eduku

Sampson Edukus Sampson Eduku

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially written to relegated Tamale City for the services of forward Sampson Eduku where the latter have granted Hearts of Oak permission to proceed with negotiations.

Eduku ended the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League as Tamale City’s top scorer and the league’s third with 14 goals, three behind eventual winner Abednego Tetteh of Goldstars who grabbed 18 goals.

Following his blistering debut campaign for Tamale City, the former Elmina Sharks and Samartex forward has attracted a lot of offers from top clubs in Ghana.

According to close sources, the former Elmina Sharks man is unwilling to continue in the lower tier and would prefer a move to other Premier League clubs in the current window with many preparing to augment their squad ahead of next season.

Also, 2022/23 betPawa Premier League winners Medeama SC have also made formal approaches for Eduku as they aim to augment their squad ahead of their participation in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup.

<



LSN/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Manhyia fines pastor for snatching another man's wife
Miracles Aboagye is an antidote to Sammy Gyamfi - Adom-Otchere
Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Related Articles: