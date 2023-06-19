Hearts of Oak officially write to Tamale City for the services of Sampson Eduku

Sampson Eduku

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially written to relegated Tamale City for the services of forward Sampson Eduku where the latter have granted Hearts of Oak permission to proceed with negotiations.

Eduku ended the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League as Tamale City’s top scorer and the league’s third with 14 goals, three behind eventual winner Abednego Tetteh of Goldstars who grabbed 18 goals.



Following his blistering debut campaign for Tamale City, the former Elmina Sharks and Samartex forward has attracted a lot of offers from top clubs in Ghana.



According to close sources, the former Elmina Sharks man is unwilling to continue in the lower tier and would prefer a move to other Premier League clubs in the current window with many preparing to augment their squad ahead of next season.



Also, 2022/23 betPawa Premier League winners Medeama SC have also made formal approaches for Eduku as they aim to augment their squad ahead of their participation in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup.

<

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially written to Tamale city for the service of Sampson Eduku and Liventus Arthur.



Tamale City have granted Hearts of Oak permission to talk to both players. pic.twitter.com/MJ1Hb1nMlG — ADE (@QuakuAde) June 19, 2023

LSN/FNOQ