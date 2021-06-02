Hearts of Oak on top of the GPL due to help from referees- Oluboi Commodore

Great Olympics General Manager, Oluboi Commodore has claimed that Accra Hearts of Oak are on top of the Ghana Premier League table due to support from referees.

Accra Hearts of Oak reclaimed the top spot over the weekend with a 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians are looking to end their league title drought this season but come up against Great Olympics in the Accra derby on matchday 28 this weekend.



The controversial and outspoken football administrator speaking ahead of the Accra derby between his side and the league leaders on Sunday said the Phobians have not been better than his side.



According to him, Hearts have benefited from officiating thus the reason for being on top of the league table.



“If not for dubious officiating they wouldn’t be where they are now. Even if Hearts come to do the selection for Olympics we will still beat them”, he told Happy FM.



Oluboi Commodore has tipped his side to win the matchday 28 game easily without difficulty.

“We don’t need any warmup to face Hearts of Oak. Hearts is a normal team. We only need fair officiating to play them. We will finish them in the first half. Olympics also wants to win the league so we expecting to beat Hearts of Oak and win the other remaining matches”.



Great Olympics will be hoping to do the double over their neighbors and also close the gap on the league table.



The 'dade boys' defeated Accra Hearts 2-0 in the first round at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak have opened a five-point lead against third-place Great Olympics on the league table.



You can also watch last week's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



