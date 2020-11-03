Hearts of Oak paid players GH¢150 in 2009 - Former player

Logo of Accra Hearts of Oak

A former Hearts of Oak player Moses Andoh said until he left the team, he was being paid GH¢150.

The former Hearts of Oak finisher disclosed this to Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi on Rainbow Radio 87.Fm.



This amount he said was being paid in 2007-2009.



Ghanaian players in the local league he noted are struggling and until they get a transfer to play outside Ghana, they will continue to wallow in poverty.



He mentioned some top former Hearts of Oak players who were also being paid GH¢150-GH¢160.



Players such as Bobby Short, Anthony Annan, Eric Gawu, Kwabena Boafo, Nii Larbi, Amankwah Mireku, Joojo Bossman, Nana Ajiri, Saani Mohammed, Saliu Muntari, Ablade Morgan, Eric Nyarko, Don Bortey among others.



”Look at the caliber of players I have mentioned and the amount we were receiving. Is this an amount that can make a player succeed?”

In his view, the big factor that prevented players from flourishing was the peanut amount they were paid.



Players he alleged were threatened not to disclose this detail to the media or risk suspension hence they kept mute over it.



Moses Andoh said he had an opportunity to move to a Turkish side and could have benefitted from an $8,000 deal but that deal was sabotaged.



Meanwhile, he has denied that the players who qualified for the money zone in 2006 in the Champions league were given $1,000 each.



He said, "till date, we have not been paid a pesewa of a dollar yet they published in the newspapers that they gave the players $1,000”.