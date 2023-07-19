Hearts of Oak part ways with David Ocloo

David Ocloo has left Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak have mutually parted ways with interim coach David Ocloo after just one season with the club.

Ocloo joined the Phobians prior to the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League after leaving Asante Kotoko.



The former Liberty Professionals gaffer was named as the interim coach following the departure of Slavko Matic midway through last season.



After a difficult season, the club have mutually announced the departure of the trainer.



A club’s statement reads, “Hearts of Oak and Coach David Ocloo have mutually parted ways. We wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

Ocloo guided Hearts of Oak to the 12th position last season, escaping relegation on the final day of the league season against Berekum Chelsea.



Before joining Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo was the assistant coach at Asante Kotoko during the tenure of head coach Dr Prosper Nartey Ogum.



He has previously had stints with the West African Football Academy (WAFA) and Inter Allies.



Hearts of Oak are yet to appoint a substantive head coach ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.