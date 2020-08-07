Sports News

Hearts of Oak part ways with Joseph Esso, Christopher Bonney and 3 others

Accra Hearts of Oak players

Accra Hearts of Oak SC has today parted ways with 5 players including star man Joseph Esso, as well as Christopher Bonney and Bernard Arthur.

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Ghana Premier League giants were in talks with the players hoping that they would extend their contracts.



Unfortunately, after failing to reach an agreement with any of the 5 players, management of Accra Hearts of Oak has today announced that the players will not continue with the team next season.



"Hearts of Oak management has met players, Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur, and Abubakar Traore, and thanked them for their services as both sides opted not to extend their contracts. We wish them the very best of luck in their respective careers", a post on the club's official Twitter handle has said.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing contract talks between the Accra-based club and midfielder Benjamin Afutu.



Talks are at an advanced stage with the club confident of tieing him down to a new contract.





