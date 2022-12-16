1
Hearts of Oak part ways with William Opoku Asiedu

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have mutually parted ways with midfielder William Opoku Asiedu, the club announced on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The forward joined the Phobians in 2021 on a two-year deal and was expected to play a huge role for the Ghanaian giants.

Following an unimpressive spell, the hierarchy of the club has decided to part ways with the young forward.

“Accra Hearts of Oak has mutually parted ways with William Opoku Asiedu a player of the club."

"We thank him for his services whilst at the club and wish him all the best in his future endeavors” a statement from the club reads.

William Opoku featured for Middlesbrough U-23 in 2017 after joining the club from Division One League outfit Okyeman Planners.

The English Championship outfit loaned him out to Estonian top-flight league side FCI Levadia but his contract was abrogated following his poor performance.

He later moved to India where he featured for several clubs such as Minerva Punjab, Ozone FC, FC Bengaluru United, Bhawanipore FC, and BSS Sporting.

His last stint was at Nepal Super League club Butwal Lumbini FC.

