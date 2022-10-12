1
Hearts of Oak players are not happy because of the attitude of management – Charles Taylor

Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor believes the playing body of the club are unhappy due to the attitude of some management.

The Phobians suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg on Saturday in Bamako and must overturn the results by scoring four goals in the second leg to stand a chance of qualifying to the next stage.

Taylor played an instrumental role when Hearts of Oak lifted their first CAF Champions League title.

Speaking on Angel TV, Taylor attributed Hearts of Oak’s struggle on the hierarchy of the club as he believes players are not treated well.

“The players of Hearts of Oak are not happy because of the attitude of some management members. That is the reality at stake” he said.

Hearts of Oak arrived in Ghana on Sunday and held their first training session at the Pobiman complex on Monday.

