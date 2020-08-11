Sports News

Hearts of Oak players 'furious' over Joseph Esso’s exit - Reports

Accra Hearts of Oak players

The current playing body of Accra Hearts of Oak are unhappy with recent developments at the club that has seen the departure of star player Joseph Esso.

According to reports in the traditional media, these unhappy players are set to confront Hearts of Oak's Managing Director, Frederick Moore over the exit of the man they believe can help in ending the club's ten years trophyless season.



The club last week announced that they have decided to let go of five players for various reasons.



The players were Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur and Abubakar Traore.



The club has faced severe backlash over the exit of Esso with supporters demanding answers from leadership.

It is reported that Esso who was earning a salary of GH? 18,000 a year demanded for GH? 50,000 as signing fee and GH?54,000 as yearly salary. The player also wanted a one year contract.



Accra Hearts of Oak on the other hand were only willing to offer GH? 30,000 as signing on fee and GH?36,000 as yearly salary and also proposed more than a one year deal.



The differences and eventual lack of compromise led to both parties splitting with the player now becoming free agent and is now linked to rival club Asante Kotoko who might need his services for their CAF Champions League campaign.



The players in their likely engagement with Fred Moore will seek for clarity on the matter and also request for clarity on issues about their welfare.

