Hearts of Oak players should have winning mentality – Abekah Ankrah

Former Hearts of Oak player Abekah Ankrah

Hearts of Oak legend, Abeka Ankrah has described the current Hearts of Oak players as a crop of layers who lack a winning mentality.

According to the former midfielder, most of the current Hearts of Oak players play for the club as if there is nothing at stake.



This comes following the club’s shambolic campaign in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League where the Phobians finished sixth in the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking to the club’s media in a video posted on YouTube, Abeka Ankrah entreated the current Hearts of Oak players to give out their best for the club in the seasons ahead.



“They[Hearts of Oak players] should be disciplined and know that they play for a big club. They should try and give out all their best for the club”, he said.



“Sometimes I listen to commentaries on radio, I have been following the game and I have realized that most of the players play like there is nothing at stake. There is something more to playing for Hearts of Oak, they should get a winning mentality because they don’t have that. In every man’s life, there are ups and downs, when you are down, you try to reorganize yourself and come back very strong and that’s what Hearts of Oak for you”, he added.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have commenced pre-season training for the 2023/24 league season with fitness trainer Jordan Daitey leading the team.

However, the Phobians announced the first batch of technical teams ahead of the new campaign on Sunday, July 31, 2023.



The club has confirmed Dutch technical trainer, Rene Hiddink, as the technical director of the club while Jerry Adjei Asare and former player Sebastian Barnes have been appointed as the goalkeeper's trainer and head of the scouts respectively.



Carlos Klu is the new welfare officer while former Black Queens trainer Mercy Tagoe takes up the role as the head coach of the Hearts of Oak female team.



The former Ghana Premier League champions are currently without a head coach after the departure of David Ocloo who tendered in his resignation at the end of the season.



