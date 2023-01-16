Hearts of Oak players should lift themselves up - Seth Hoffman

Coach Seth Hoffman

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach Seth Hoffman has urged the players of his former side to forget about recent setbacks in the league and continue working hard.

The soft-spoken coach managed the Phobians during the 2018/19 season.



Accra Hearts of Oak drew goalless in their match week 13 game against Samartex at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Their match week 12 game against King Faisal also ended goalless.



Hearts of Oak is 2nd on the Ghana Premier League table with 21 points. They have drawn six games, won five, and lost two so far.

"He went to Egpyt and has returned every match has a different system and the kind of side you play. Your opponent is not coming to relax you also have to push and play to get a win," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"So it is a matter of the playing body have to what...the management is doing everything for them. It is up to the playing body to what lift themselves up."