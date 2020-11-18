Hearts of Oak players & staff finally free from coronavirus

Hearts of Oak team

Hearts of Oak fans have been handed some goodness following reports that the club’s players and staff have tested negative for the Coronavirus.

Hearts of Oak are Ghana Premier League club with the most coronavirus cases.



The Phobians 2020/21 Ghana Premier League opener against Aduana Stars was called off at the last hour after 31 people including players and staff tested positive for the virus prior to the game last weekend.



The club’s Week 2 match against AshantiGold SC has also been rescheduled to Tuesday, November 24.

But reports from the media suggest that players and staff who tested positive for the Covid-19 have all tested negative for the virus.



The Accra-based giants are however waiting for a COVID-19 certificate from the Ghana Health Service before making an official announcement.



Despite not kicking a ball this season, Hearts of Oak sit 16th on the league table.