Hearts of Oak postpones much-awaited 6th Annual General Meeting to April 4

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak have postponed their much-awaited 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM was scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 28.



However, in a press release dated March 27, 2024, the management of the club said the Meeting has now been rescheduled to be held on April 4.



“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC regrets to announce the postponement of the much-awaited 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) originally scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 28th March 2024.



“This development has been occasioned by circumstances beyond our control. THURSDAY 4th APRIL has however been fixed as a new date for the event. The time is 9:00 AM.

“The venue, Civil Service Auditorium-Ministries, Accra remains the same,” the club statement said.



The club in its statement, apologised for any inconvenience caused.



It said the club’s newly constituted board will be unveiled at the AGM next week.