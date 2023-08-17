Hearts of Oak record heavy victory over Miracle Land FC in pre-season encounter

Players of Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak recorded a massive 11-0 win over lower-tier side, Miracle Land FC in a friendly game at the Pobiman Sports Complex on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Poised to display their supremacy, the Phobians fired home two early goals in the first half through Winimi Apatasi and Suraj Seidu.



Back from recess, Hearts of Oak found the back of the net nine times to seal a comfortable victory as they continue to prepare ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Congolese international Kassala Ramos announced his presence with a hattrick while Hamza Mohammed and Michelle Sarpong both registered a brace each.



In the dying stages of the game, new addition Martin Karikari and Linda Mtange fetched a goal each.

Hearts of Oak arranged the game as part of their preparations for the Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup against rivals Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August, 20.



The Phobians will begin their new season when they travel to face Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.



