Hearts of Oak ‘reject’ Richard Zuma wants to play for Kotoko

Striker Richard Zumah

Richard Zumah has disclosed that he wants to play for Asante Kotoko after he was rejected by Accra Hearts of Oak.

The striker failed to secure a deal with the Phobians despite excelling for them in the GHALCA G-8 pre-season tournament in 2018.



He scored two goals as Accra Hearts of Oak finished second in the competition.



The Accra-based club wanted to sign him but could not meet the financial demands of the former Emmanuel FC striker.



“As we speak now the team I want to play for is [Asante] Kotoko, my focused is on them”, the forward told Atinka FM in an interview today.

He added, “I’ve always said, I can’t betray hearts of oak, but I’ve realized that they don’t want to sign me, I offered myself to them in 2018 they didn’t mind me”.



”I did the same in 2019 when I returned from Iraq, I had a series of meetings with Frederick Moore (managing director) and even told them I need no money. They rejected me."



”So now I want to play for Kotoko, I know I will add something to the team.”



Zuma is currently unattached but is confident of signing for a club before the start of the next football season.

