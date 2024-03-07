Hearts of Oak relocates match week 20 clash against Bofoakwa Tano to WAFA Park

Hearts of Oak to play home matches at Sogakope

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced a change of venue for their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Bofoakwa Tano.

The match, originally scheduled to take place at their home base, the Accra Sports Stadium, will now be held at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.



The change of venue was announced via the club's official social media platforms, urging fans to take note of the new location. The Accra Sports Stadium is currently unavailable due to its commitment to hosting the 13th African Games.

The Phobians, as Hearts of Oak are affectionately known, are looking to maintain their impressive form under the guidance of coach Aboubakar Ouattara. The upcoming match against Bofoakwa Tano, set to take place this Sunday in Sogakope, promises to be an exciting encounter for both teams and their supporters.



Despite the venue change, the club is hopeful that their dedicated fans will turn out in large numbers to support them. The team is focused on delivering a strong performance and securing a positive result in their quest for success in the Ghana Premier League.