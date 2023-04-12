0
Hearts of Oak reportedly back in talks with Bechem United over Francis Twene's signing

Bechem United Midfielder, Francis Twene Twene has built a reputation for himself in the Ghana Premier League

Wed, 12 Apr 2023

Hearts of Oak are reportedly in talks with Bechem United over the possible transfer of midfielder Francis Twene ahead of the 2023/24 football season.

The Accra-based club had tried to sign Twene last season but the deal fell through due to a failure to agree on a transfer fee with Bechem United.

Nevertheless, Hearts of Oak remains undaunted and enthusiastic about acquiring the 22-year-old midfielder. Although they already have Eric Esso and Jordan Glid Otanga in their midfield, the club regards Twene as a perfect fit for their team.

Twene has built a reputation for his physicality, defensive prowess, technical abilities, and long-range shooting skills. Over the last two seasons, he has impressed fans with his solid partnership with former Kotoko midfielder Latif Anabila.

If the deal goes through, Twene will add depth to Hearts of Oak's midfield, which could prove crucial in their pursuit of success in the upcoming season. Both clubs are expected to continue negotiations in the coming weeks as they try to reach a deal that satisfies all parties involved.

