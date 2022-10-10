0
Hearts of Oak resume training to prepare for reverse fixture against AS Bamako

FejwQoXX0AA2nye Hearts of Oak

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak have turned attention from the first-leg defeat to AS Real Bamako on Saturday evening.

The Ghana Premier League giants yesterday locked horns with the Malian Premier League outfit in the first leg of the tie in the second preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

At the end of a tough contest, a poor Hearts of Oak display saw the team lose 3-0 to the opponent.

Upon return to Ghana today, the players are scheduled to have a rest this evening. Subsequently, the team will resume training on Monday to prepare for the return leg.

“Team Hearts has safely arrived at the Kotoka International Airport

“Training continues tomorrow afternoon ahead of the return league of the CAF Confederations Cup match against Real Bamako of Mali.

“We will continue to update our followers,” a Hearts of Oak statement has said.

