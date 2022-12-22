0
Hearts of Oak reward Gladson Awako with two years contract extension

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced that midfielder Gladson Awako has signed a new contract with the club.

Gladson Awako has signed a two-year contract extension with Accra Hearts of Oak with an option to extend it for another year in the summer of 2024.

The captain of the Black Qalaxies joined Hearts of Oak from Accra Great Olympics ahead of the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League season.

“I am very happy to have extended my contract with this beautiful family. It's amazing because this is my childhood club and it is a club I have always wanted to play for before I quit football in the future."

"With this opportunity, I will continue to work hard and promote the brand of our glorious club. Phoooobia! Masters,” Gladson Awako told's Hearts of Oak's media channel after signing the new deal.

Gladson Awako is currently in the national team camp with the Black Galaxies as they prepare for the CHAN tournament in early January in Algeria.

